Newcastle United may have a quieter January transfer window than their last two efforts in the winter window as Financial Fair Play constraints limit their options this month. The club may add to Eddie Howe’s squad, but this will likely be through loan deals.
They also have a number of players that have been linked with leaving the club this month, either on loan or on permanent moves. But what is the current state of play with these moves and what’s the latest on any potential incoming transfers? Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United:
1. Isaac Hayden
Hayden may join a Championship club on loan this month after his move to Standard Liege was cut short. Plymouth Argyle, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with a move for the midfielder.
2. Joe White
White will return to Newcastle after a good spell on-loan at Crewe Alexandra. The League Two outfit are keen on extending his stay but the Magpies may need him for cover.
3. Jeff Hendrick
Although Hendrick hasn’t featured too regularly for Sheffield Wednesday in recent times, he is expected to see out the season at Hillsborough.
4. Ryan Fraser
Fraser has performed well whilst on loan at Southampton and has helped the Saints move up the Championship table and into the hunt for an automatic promotion place. Both Fraser and Russell Martin have expressed interest in making his move into a permanent one, however, that is unlikely to happen this month and may be dependent on the Saints being promoted back to the top-flight.