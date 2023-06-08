160-goal striker issues update ahead of Newcastle United summer transfer
Chris Wood’s loan move from Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest will officially become permanent next week.
Wood will become Newcastle’s first summer departure on Wednesday, June 14 when the summer transfer window opens for Premier League clubs. Nottingham Forest have confirmed that the striker’s loan move will become permanent after an obligation to buy clause was triggered in the deal.
The clause required Wood to start just three league matches for Forest while on loan. The 31-year-old featured seven times for Steve Cooper’s side, scoring once before having his season cut short due to a thigh injury.
Ahead of making his Forest move official next week, Wood took to Instagram to post an injury update.
The striker posted a video showing his rehabilitation work along with the caption: “Trust the process. Working hard to come back stronger. 💪.”
The former Burnley striker joined Newcastle in January 2022 for £25million and went on to score five goals in 39 appearances for the club. The move to Forest is set to bank The Magpies around £15million.
New Zealand’s all-time leading scorer has spent almost all of his professional playing career in England, scoring 160 goals during spells at Forest, Newcastle, Burnley, Leeds United, Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and various loans.
Wood will become the first player signed by Newcastle’s new ownership group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to leave the club as head coach Eddie Howe eyes attacking reinforcements this summer to aid Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The duo scored 18 and 10 Premier League goals respectively last season.