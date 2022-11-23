Newcastle United linked with £10m cut-price deal to sign France forward who featured in World Cup

Newcastle United are understood to be monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. The 25-year-old is currently away with France at the World Cup in Qatar having came off the bench in Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over Australia.

But with his contract at the Bundesliga club expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season, Thuram could be available on a cut-price deal this January.

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe (R) and France's forward #26 Marcus Thuram celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between France and Australia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

And Newcastle are reportedly willing to pay £10million for the Italian-born forward, according to Football Insider. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach so far this campaign.

Harry Kane fitness update and what it could mean for Callum Wilson

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is on standby for Friday’s England match against USA (7pm kick-off) following Harry Kane’s injury scare against Iran.

Wilson replaced Kane in the closing stages of the 6-2 win and assisted England’s sixth goal scored by Jack Grealish.

The England skipper had a scan on his ankle following the game. And Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford revealed Kane is ‘fine’ and trained with his team-mates as usual ahead of Friday's match.

Pundits voice contrasting views on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future amid Newcastle United links

Cristiano Ronaldo’s release from Manchester United makes his future one of the most hotly discussed transfer topics in world football at the moment. Typically, the Portuguese forward has been linked with a potential move to Newcastle after his agent, Jorge Mendes, reportedly spoke to the club.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has already played down a potential move with the club favouring a more pragmatic and less sensational approach to their transfer business.

But talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan refused to rule out a potential move as he said: “There was a suggestion and it was thought through with a nod and a wink that they knew what they were talking about that [Ronaldo] would go to Newcastle then find himself in Saudi.

"Given the nature of the ownership model at Newcastle, whilst it flies in the face of what we’re being told Newcastle’s motivations are, you’ve seen they’ve got a very balanced team who are going very well so far.

"They’ve talked about not being overly ridiculous but I still think spending a couple hundred million quid is a massive departure from what they’ve done before so let’s get some context. I think there is a discussion that could find itself in the world of Ronaldo landing in Newcastle.”

But fellow pundit Danny Murphy believes there’s 'no chance’ of such a move taking place this winter.

“No chance,” he said. “I don’t [think it could happen] for a number of reasons, one is they’ve already got [Alexander] Isak who they’ve spent a lot of money on who is going to need game time and him and [Callum] Wilson are sharing that role so if you throw Ronaldo into that, what happens with Isak?

