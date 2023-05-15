With Newcastle preparing for European football next season, the club are eyeing several new additions across Eddie Howe’s squad. And Thuram has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a solid campaign with Nice, earning his first senior cap for the France national team in the process. He has scored twice in 47 appearances and is the younger brother of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who has also been targeted by Newcastle and is close friends with winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Marcus Thuram is set to become a free agent this summer upon the expiry of his contract at Gladbach and has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

While Khephren Thuram remains contracted at Nice until the summer of 2025, he also isn’t short of suitors this summer.

The combative 6ft 4in midfielder is valued at around £52million by Nice and transfer expert Rudy Galetti has claimed Newcastle are looking to beat the likes of PSG and Chelsea and push through with a deal for Thuram this summer providing they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

