According to the Mirror, Newcastle have been ‘tracking’ the progress of Seagulls striker Evan Ferguson ahead of a potential move for the 18-year-old this summer. Ferguson has burst onto the scene at the Amex Stadium this season, netting five goals in 12 senior appearances in all-competitions.

The striker, who is also being watched by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, joined Brighton from Irish club Bohemian FC in 2021. Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth worked at the club at the time and may prove pivotal in helping the Magpies secure a deal for the Republic of Ireland international should the Magpies firm up their reported interest.

Although clubs have shown interest in the striker, his current deal at the Amex Stadium doesn’t expire until 2026 and Brighton have proven themselves to be tough negotiators in the transfer market.