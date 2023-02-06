Reading trailed 2-0 at home to Watford after Ismaila Sarr and Ryan Porteous found the net either side of half-time. Tom Ince pulled a goal back for the Royals from the penalty spot before Hendrick volleyed home from a corner in the closing stages to secure a 2-2 draw.

It was Hendrick's fourth Championship goal since joining Reading on a season long loan from Newcastle last summer. The 31-year-old midfielder is the only player to have started every league match for the club so far this season and has impressed manager Paul Ince, who feels as though the midfielder ‘wants to be part of the club’ despite remaining under contract at Newcastle.

"The second goal was a wonder goal from Jeff," Ince said via Berkshire Live. "He’s a wonderful player and a proper professional. And for someone who is on loan from Newcastle – he feels like he is part of us.

"A lot of loanees will know they are going back in three months’ time and not want to be part of it. But he wants to be part of the club. And I’m so pleased he has started adding goals to his performances.”

Hendrick has scored three times in 27 appearances for Newcastle since signing on a free transfer in 2020, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers before joining Reading.

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton and Hove Albion is challenged by Jeff Hendrick of Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)