A Newcastle United academy player is close to leaving the club this summer.

19-year-old attacking midfielder Mo Sedibeh is understood to be nearing a move to Spanish fourth-tier side UB Conquense.

Sedibeh joined Newcastle from Bradford in 2024 and scored two goals in two appearances at Under-21s level last season.

The Spanish youngster, who is also eligible to represent Gambia, was part of the Under-21s travelling group to Austria last week. He also trained with Newcastle’s first team during the 2024/25 season.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto has claimed Sedibeh is close to finalising a move to Conquense in a transfer that would mark a ‘turning point’ for the Cuenca club.

Moretto tweeted (translated from Spanish): “@UBConquense is one step away from finalising the transfer of Mo Sedibeh with Newcastle. A 19-year-old Spanish-Gambian talent who has completed pre-season training with the English first team in Austria.

“A deal that would mark a turning point in the recent history of the Cuenca club.”

Newcastle United Under-21s incomings set to be confirmed

While transfer activity has been quiet at first-team level, Newcastle have been busy recruiting at academy level this summer.

South Korean winger Park Seung-soo will soon be joining Newcastle after completing his medical and watching the club’s 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat at Celtic on Saturday from the stands.

The 18-year-old is set to join up with Newcastle’s Under-21s side for the 2025/26 season. Antonio Cordero is now officially a Newcastle player but is set to be loaned out this coming season after arriving on a free transfer from Malaga.

Vhaktang Salia is also set to join from Dinamo Tbilisi next month but will likely be loaned out.

The Magpies have also swooped to agree deals with 16-year-old duo Oliver Goodbrand and Alfie Hutchison from Rangers. 16-year-old Isaac Moran has also agreed a deal at Newcastle’s academy after leaving Liverpool.

Newcastle United first-team pathway

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been keen to stress the pathway from academy level to the first-team at the club.

Howe has seen Lewis Miley progress from the academy to becoming a regular part of his Newcastle first-team squad with just shy of 50 appearances to his name at 19 years old. Elliot Anderson also established himself as a first-team player under Howe before being sold to Nottingham Forest last summer.

The Magpies boss has also handed competitive first-team opportunities to Alex Murphy, Trevan Sanusi and Joe White while the likes of Leo Shahar and Sean Neave have trained regularly with the first team last season.

Howe said: “Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."