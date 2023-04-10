Newcastle United will look to be active in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies will look to strengthen their squad across the pitch with their transfer policy and the players they can attract likely being determined by which, if any, European competition they are playing in next term.

A left-back, centre-back and central midfielder will likely be added whilst targets across Europe in all positions will also be assessed.

A focus on adding younger talent to their squad will also likely be targeted whilst adding players that already have experience of the Premier League may also be favoured.

Here, we take a look at one player from every Premier League club that Newcastle United could sign this summer and assess how they might fit into Howe’s current squad and style of play.

Kieran Tierney Tierney has been linked with a move to Newcastle and there's no doubting that his quality and versatility would be a great asset to the Magpies. Eddie Howe reportedly wanted him whilst at Bournemouth and the Arsenal man could be set to switch the Emirates Stadium for St James' Park this summer.

Jacob Ramsey Ramsey has emerged as one of the Premier League's brightest young talents. A dynamic midfield option, Ramsey has great potential in the game and would undoubtedly suit Newcastle's style of play.

Lloyd Kelly Newcastle will look for defensive additions this summer with both a centre-back and left-back among their priorities. Kelly can play in both positions and worked under Howe at Bournemouth.

Christian Norgaard Norgaard is one of the Premier League's most underrated players. Ivan Toney often gets all the headlines at Brentford, meaning the Denmark international's work in the middle of the park often goes unnoticed.