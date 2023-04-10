Newcastle United transfers: One player from every Premier League team that they should target - photo gallery
Newcastle United will look to be active in the summer transfer window.
The Magpies will look to strengthen their squad across the pitch with their transfer policy and the players they can attract likely being determined by which, if any, European competition they are playing in next term.
A left-back, centre-back and central midfielder will likely be added whilst targets across Europe in all positions will also be assessed.
A focus on adding younger talent to their squad will also likely be targeted whilst adding players that already have experience of the Premier League may also be favoured.
Here, we take a look at one player from every Premier League club that Newcastle United could sign this summer and assess how they might fit into Howe’s current squad and style of play.
