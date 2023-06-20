The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest following an impressive season with Leipzig as he scored 10 goals in 46 appearances to help the German club finish third in the Bundesliga and with the DFB-Pokal for the second season running. He also has a £61million release clause in his contract which expires in 2026.

But fresh reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claim that the release clause is only valid until June 30 this summer. This means interested clubs will have to submit a £61million offer on or prior to that date in order to trigger the release clause.

Bids submitted after June 30 will only trigger the release clause during the January 2024 transfer window.

Despite Newcastle’s interest in the young midfielder, they were not considering triggering the release clause for him this summer as it was deemed too high a price. Liverpool have also been credited with a serious interest in Szoboszlai but again would look to do business for less than the release clause.

The Magpies sent scouts to watch Szoboszlai in action against Werder Bremen, where he scored a 96th minute winner, and once again versus Bayern Munich, where he scored a late penalty in a 3-1 win last month.

Sky Germany have reported that the midfielder is ‘very open’ to leaving Leipzig this summer and is ‘aware’ of Newcastle’s interest.

Szoboszlai has been outspoken to the press about his future and even liked a social media post related to Newcastle’s imminent Champions League qualification.

After Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last month, 433 posted on Instagram stating: “Newcastle are ONE win away from qualification.”

The post was liked by Szoboszlai, who has scored 20 goals in 91 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons since signing from Red Bull Salzburg. And the player admitted he would ‘consider’ any interest from a top European club.

“If there is interest, I will consider it,” he said. “Not because I don’t have a good time in Leipzig, but because I have always been interested in challenges.

“On one side of the scale is a good Leipzig, with a coach who trusts me and team-mates who accept me and also believe in me. No footballer can wish for more than that, this is quite an exciting situation.

“At the same time, on the other side, there is the question if I can now take a step towards Europe’s top five or six clubs, should I say no to the challenge? I’ve never been that type. I am in a very good position as I can play in a fantastic club.

“However, I don’t want 15 years from now to look back on my career as if I didn’t get the most out of it.”