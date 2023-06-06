Newcastle have been monitoring Barnes and Maddison throughout the 2022-23 season. Following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, both players are likely to leave this summer.

The Magpies saw two bids for Maddison rejected by Leicester last summer and are set to table a third bid once the transfer window opens next week. Despite The Foxes enduring a difficult Premier League season, Barnes and Maddison both made a positive impact with the pair having 33 goal involvements between them.

Barnes scored 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances, grabbing one assist, while Maddison found the net 10 times and contributed with a further nine assists. Ultimately it wasn’t enough to keep Leicester in the Premier League as they finished 18th, two points from safety.

Reports from The Sun claim that Tottenham Hotspur, like Newcastle, are targeting both Barnes and Maddison this summer. The Foxes value Barnes at £40million while Maddison is valued at £50million despite having just one year left on his contract.

But Leicester’s relegation will provide an advantage to buying clubs with the players preferring to remain in the Premier League.

West Ham United have also been linked with a move for Barnes but will face competition from both Spurs and Newcastle. Despite being European regulars, Tottenham are the only side of the three who definitely won’t be playing European football next season.

Newcastle will be playing Champions League football next season while West Ham will secure a spot in the Europa League should they beat Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in Prague on Wednesday.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has also spoken highly of Maddison, but wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on the club’s interest.

“I have full respect for him and his abilities,” Howe said previously. “I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant.