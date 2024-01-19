Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United right-back Javier Manquillo is on the verge of joining Celta Vigo on a free transfer.

Manquillo arrived at the club for his medical on Thursday evening and is set to agree a deal until June 2025, subject to the termination of his contract at Newcastle. The 29-year-old's deal at St James' Park expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manquillo has not featured for Newcastle this season and, according to reports from Marca in Spain, is set to have his move to Celta Vigo confirmed in the 'next few hours'. The La Liga club are managed by former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, who signed Manquillo from Atletico Madrid for £4.5million in 2017.

The Spaniard has made 110 appearances for Newcastle, scoring once in a 4-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Vigo's match against Real Sociedad, Benitez confirmed Manquillo was on the verge of signing despite some 'last-minute' issues.

"He is not our player yet," Benitez said. "There are last-minute paperwork issues. I imagine it will be resolved. What we are looking for is to improve the competitiveness of the squad in all the positions we can whenever we can. "[Manquillo] is a market opportunity, a player who has experience, who can help us in this stretch. If everything goes well, in many more games. I insist, he is not yet our footballer and comes to help, to add, to compete."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manquillo has been missing for Newcastle due to a groin injury which Benitez has now confirmed required surgery. When asked if Manquillo could feature in this weekend's match, Benitez replied: "No.

"He is a player who is healthy once he finished a problem he had with his adductor, he ended up having surgery for an inguinal hernia to see if the problem came from there. He is fine, he has been training.