Manager confirms 'last-minute' issue in Newcastle United January transfer as surgery blow revealed
Newcastle United transfers: Rafael Benitez expects right-back Javier Manquillo to complete a January transfer to Celta Vigo.
Newcastle United right-back Javier Manquillo is on the verge of joining Celta Vigo on a free transfer.
Manquillo arrived at the club for his medical on Thursday evening and is set to agree a deal until June 2025, subject to the termination of his contract at Newcastle. The 29-year-old's deal at St James' Park expires at the end of the season.
Manquillo has not featured for Newcastle this season and, according to reports from Marca in Spain, is set to have his move to Celta Vigo confirmed in the 'next few hours'. The La Liga club are managed by former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, who signed Manquillo from Atletico Madrid for £4.5million in 2017.
The Spaniard has made 110 appearances for Newcastle, scoring once in a 4-1 defeat at Manchester United.
Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Vigo's match against Real Sociedad, Benitez confirmed Manquillo was on the verge of signing despite some 'last-minute' issues.
"He is not our player yet," Benitez said. "There are last-minute paperwork issues. I imagine it will be resolved. What we are looking for is to improve the competitiveness of the squad in all the positions we can whenever we can. "[Manquillo] is a market opportunity, a player who has experience, who can help us in this stretch. If everything goes well, in many more games. I insist, he is not yet our footballer and comes to help, to add, to compete."
Manquillo has been missing for Newcastle due to a groin injury which Benitez has now confirmed required surgery. When asked if Manquillo could feature in this weekend's match, Benitez replied: "No.
"He is a player who is healthy once he finished a problem he had with his adductor, he ended up having surgery for an inguinal hernia to see if the problem came from there. He is fine, he has been training.
"Now it is a question of how long it will take for him to get fit. We are not bringing him for tomorrow. We are bringing him so that he is in shape as soon as possible and tightens so that those of us who are around can all get fit the batteries" "If you are going to ask me if he is going to play tomorrow? No. First, because he is not our player yet, and second because he would not be fit."