Newcastle United have welcomed back two young players from injury after weeks on the sidelines.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle’s Under-21s side qualified for the Premier League 2 play-offs after a solid season under the new management of Diarmuid O'Carroll, finishing ninth out of 26 teams.

But they faced Arsenal in the last-16 stage of the play-offs at Meadow Park on Friday night, falling to a late 2-1 defeat.

The match marked a first start at Under-21s level for striker Ben Parkinson in seven weeks, while winger Trevan Sanusi returned on the bench after more than three months on the sidelines. There was also a place in the starting line-up for full-back Leo Shahar, who had trained with Newcastle’s first team in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League match against Ipswich Town (3pm kick-off).

But none of the aforementioned players will be involved in the match having played in Hertfordshire on Friday night.

Arsenal Under-21s 2-1 Newcastle United Under-21s

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji gave Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot following Cathal Heffernan’s foul on Andre Harriman-Annous inside the box midway through the first half.

Less than a minute into the second half, Scott Bailey drew Newcastle level with a long range effort that looped over Arsenal goalkeeper Tommy Setford to make it 1-1.

Newcastle had chances to win the game with Carabao Cup winner Sean Neave, Ben Parkinson and Jay Turner-Cooke all coming close.

Then, deep into stopped time, Newcastle conceded their second penalty of the game after substitute Rory Powell fouled Charles Sagoe Junior. Khayon Edwards stepped up and converted to confirm a 2-1 win for Arsenal and sent them through to the quarter-final to face Manchester City.

The result marks the end of Newcastle Under-21s’ competitive season.

Trevan Sanusi returns for Newcastle United

While Newcastle Under-21s' season may be over, Sanusi’s season may not be following his long-awaited return from injury.

He was introduced as a stoppage time substitute just after Arsenal had gone in front.

The winger suffered an initial injury back in January, shortly after making his Newcastle first-team debut as a substitute in the 3-1 FA Cup third-round win over Bromley. He then suffered a setback, picking up an ankle injury that kept him sidelined until Friday.

Sanusi celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday and would still be eligible to feature for Newcastle Under-18s and Newcastle’s first team if needed, with both still having key games left to play.

While Sanusi has been in and around the first team when fit, he is unlikely to feature for Eddie Howe’s side between now and the end of the season unless there are some significant injury problems. 17-year-old forward Sean Neave was part of Newcastle’s matchday squad for over a month either side of the Carabao Cup final, but did not get on the pitch.

Ben Parkinson injury return

Parkinson spent over two months on the sidelines between December and March with an ankle injury before marking his return with a goal for Newcastle Under-21s in a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last month.

The 20-year-old was then ruled out for another seven weeks before returning to the starting line-up on Friday - playing the full match.

Newcastle’s plan was to loan Parkinson out in January but his injury prevented that. The club will reassess his situation in the summer having previously involved him in summer pre-season tours with the first team.

Parkinson made his first-team debut in a 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth in 2023 but has not featured for Howe’s side in a competitive game since.