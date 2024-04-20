Newcastle United have recently secured some major deals heading into the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have tied Joelinton down to a new four-year contract that runs until June 2028. The club have also triggered the performance-related obligation to buy clause in Lewis Hall’s loan deal from Chelsea.

The Magpies will pay £28million for the 19-year-old this summer, a club record fee for a teenager.

The transfer had already been strongly suggested by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who said last month: “I'm preparing for him to be here long term and I'm delighted with that because he has many qualities that we're looking for.

“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years. He was always brought in with a long-term view, not a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing.”

Newcastle are set to lose players on free transfers at the end of the season with six senior players out of contract as things stand.

The Magpies also have several key players with just over a year remaining on their contract, including Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff.

The club’s most valuable assets such as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali all have deals that run until the back end of the decade.

Here is the list of players contracted to Newcastle United listed in order of when their current deals expire...

Loris Karius - 2024 Karius signed a new one-year deal at Newcastle in the summer but has made just one Premier League appearance since signing.

Mark Gillespie - 2024 Still waiting to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle, three-and-a-half-years after signing. The 31-year-old goalkeeper's current deal expires at the end of the season after signing a one-year extension over the summer.

Kell Watts - 2024 Currently on loan at Wigan Athletic with his contract at Newcastle set to expire in the summer.