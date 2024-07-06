The Magpies officially released Jeff Hendrick, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius and Kell Watts at the start of the week as their deals at St James’ Park expired. At the same time, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy signed permanent contracts at the club.

Kelly agreed a five-year contract at Newcastle following his release from AFC Bournemouth meanwhile Ruddy agreed a short-term deal that runs until next summer. Hall also joins the club on a long-term deal after his loan move from Chelsea was made permanent for £28million, a club record fee paid for a teenager.

Several key players at Newcastle will also see their contracts expire next summer unless they are able to agree a new deal with the club. Last season Newcastle agreed lucrative contract extensions for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, talks are also ongoing regarding a new deal for Alexander Isak.

Guimaraes’ contract included a £100million release clause that could be triggered in June but that has since expired.

But there are players facing uncertain futures at St James’ Park as they head into the final years of their contract. Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are all into the final 12 months of their contracts.

Newcastle are shaping up for the new 2024-25 campaign having finished seven in the Premier League last season. Eddie Howe’s side were only the second team in the past decade to finish inside the top seven in the Premier League and miss out on Europe.

Here’s a breakdown of all Newcastle United players by when their current contracts reportedly expire...

1 . John Ruddy - 2025 Ruddy joined Newcastle as a free agent following his release from Birmingham City in June 2024. He signed a one-year deal. | Newcastle United Football Club Photo Sales

2 . Mark Gillespie - 2025 Mark Gillespie recently agreed a contract extension at Newcastle running until next summer. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 2025 The Newcastle skipper signed a six-year deal back in 2018 which was due to end in June but an extension was triggered to keep him at the club for another year. | Getty Images Photo Sales