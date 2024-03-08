Newcastle United have triggered a contract extension to keep Jamaal Lascelles at the club until 2025.

Lascelles' six-year deal signed in 2018 was set to expire this summer but Eddie Howe has now confirmed that the defender is now contracted until next season. The 30-year-old was linked with a move to Besiktas in January but the speculation was brushed off at the time by Howe.

And the Newcastle boss has now confirmed that Lascelles is contracted for next season. Lascelles has made 24 appearances for The Magpies this season, scoring once in a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

The United skipper featured regularly for the side while Sven Botman was out injured between September and December 2023.

"I hope he's here next year," Howe said about Lascelles. "He's done incredibly well as a leader and a captain of the group. His game has really developed and he's played an important part of the season and when he's played he's been excellent.

"Of course, there is good competition for places in that area now with everyone fit. Regarding his contract situation, he has a contract for next year."

The confirmation of Lascelles' extension leaves four first-team players out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season. Mark Gillespie, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie are all set to be released as things stand though Howe has claimed that no decisions have been made just yet.

"Everybody that’s in our squad now has an opportunity to remain in our squad next year, regardless of their contract situation," Howe said. "Have we already made a decision on anyone, and decided they won’t be offered a new deal? Absolutely not."

Here are the contract situations of Newcastle United's players...

