Chelsea v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has confirmed his side to line-up in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United have made three changes to the starting line-up for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final at Chelsea.

Alexander Isak remains out with a groin issue while Fabian Schar and Joelinton drop out of the side following injuries picked up during Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham. Lewis Miley, who came off the bench to score in the match over the weekend returned to the starting line-up.

The 17-year-old grabbed his first Premier League assist during Newcastle's 4-1 win over Chelsea last month. Kieran Trippier, who missed the Fulham match due to suspension, returns on the bench.

Lewis Hall was also granted permission by Chelsea to feature against his parent club during his loan spell at Newcastle. The 19-year-old has been named on the bench with The Magpies having a performance-related obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Newcastle will be hoping to reach the Carabao Cup semi-final for the second season running after finishing runners-up in the competition last season.

Here is the Newcastle United starting line-up v Chelsea...

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka kept his first Premier League clean sheet of the season at the weekend, although in truth he had very little to do against the Cottagers. He kept Manchester United at bay in the previous round of this competition.

RB: Emil Krafth Impressed in the absence of Kieran Trippier on Saturday.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles scored in the league meeting between these sides last month and will captain the team in their second Carabao Cup quarter-final in succession.