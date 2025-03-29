30 incredible images from Newcastle United Carabao Cup trophy parade as 300,000 fans & squad celebrate

Published 29th Mar 2025, 20:34 BST
Hundreds of thousands of Newcastle United fans took to the streets today to celebrate the Carabao Cup win.

Hundreds of thousands of Newcastle United fans took to the streets of the City - and the Town Moor - on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the club’s Carabao Cup trophy success.

Fans were desperate to celebrate a sight not seen on Tyneside for 70 years – an open-top bus parade after winning a domestic trophy. The Carabao Cup winners arranged a route from St James’ Park, through the city centre and to the Town Moor where a stage had been erected. Around 150,000 supporters were estimated to be in attendance on the Town Moor and a further 150,000 at the bus parade.

Fans lined the streets to cheer Eddie Howe’s side, who beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley almost a fortnight ago, so ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Once the bus made its way through the incredible crowds, the players gathered on stage for a celebration in front of a ticketed crowd of 150,000 on the Town Moor – an open space on the edge of the city centre.

Afterwards, fans were entertained with a light show by Saudi events company – and club sponsor – Sela. Club legends including Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand were in attendance along with Ant & Dec and other high profile Newcastle legends. Eddie Howe and the squad led the celebrations on stage.

Click through our gallery of images, via Getty Images, to recap a stunning and emotional day for everyone connected to Newcastle United.

A general view as Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Mark Gillespie, Fabian Schaer, Anthony Gordon celebrate with the Carabao Cup Trophy

1. Stunning scenes from Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade (Photo by Getty Images)

A general view as Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Mark Gillespie, Fabian Schaer, Anthony Gordon celebrate with the Carabao Cup Trophy

A general view as Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Mark Gillespie, Fabian Schaer, Anthony Gordon celebrate with the Carabao Cup Trophy

2. Stunning scenes from Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade (Photo by Getty Images)

A general view as Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Mark Gillespie, Fabian Schaer, Anthony Gordon celebrate with the Carabao Cup Trophy

Newcastle United Football Club players and staff react to fans during an open-top bus victory parade

3. Stunning scenes from Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade (Photo by Getty Images)

Newcastle United Football Club players and staff react to fans during an open-top bus victory parade

Fans of Newcastle United display a banner which reads "Alexander The Great, Isak 14, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme a striker from Sweden, Newcastle"

4. Stunning scenes from Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade (Photo by Getty Images)

Fans of Newcastle United display a banner which reads "Alexander The Great, Isak 14, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme a striker from Sweden, Newcastle"

