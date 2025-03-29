Hundreds of thousands of Newcastle United fans took to the streets of the City - and the Town Moor - on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the club’s Carabao Cup trophy success.

Fans were desperate to celebrate a sight not seen on Tyneside for 70 years – an open-top bus parade after winning a domestic trophy. The Carabao Cup winners arranged a route from St James’ Park, through the city centre and to the Town Moor where a stage had been erected. Around 150,000 supporters were estimated to be in attendance on the Town Moor and a further 150,000 at the bus parade.

Fans lined the streets to cheer Eddie Howe’s side, who beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley almost a fortnight ago, so ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Once the bus made its way through the incredible crowds, the players gathered on stage for a celebration in front of a ticketed crowd of 150,000 on the Town Moor – an open space on the edge of the city centre.

Afterwards, fans were entertained with a light show by Saudi events company – and club sponsor – Sela. Club legends including Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand were in attendance along with Ant & Dec and other high profile Newcastle legends. Eddie Howe and the squad led the celebrations on stage.

Click through our gallery of images, via Getty Images, to recap a stunning and emotional day for everyone connected to Newcastle United.

1 . Stunning scenes from Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade (Photo by Getty Images) A general view as Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Mark Gillespie, Fabian Schaer, Anthony Gordon celebrate with the Carabao Cup Trophy | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Stunning scenes from Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade (Photo by Getty Images) A general view as Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Mark Gillespie, Fabian Schaer, Anthony Gordon celebrate with the Carabao Cup Trophy | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Stunning scenes from Newcastle United's Carabao Cup trophy parade (Photo by Getty Images) Newcastle United Football Club players and staff react to fans during an open-top bus victory parade | Getty Images Photo Sales