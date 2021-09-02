Newcastle United 'turned down' chance to sign Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham stars

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce’s men failed to recruit a loan player on deadline day, meaning they’re the only side in the Premier League not to strengthen their squad from last season.

It adds to a miserable start to the campaign for the Magpies, who are winless from their three league games and are also out of the Carabao Cup.

Here’s the latest gossip from St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘offered’ number of Premier League loans

Newcastle were offered the chance to sign a number of Premier League players on loan during the summer transfer window.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, who claims Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury, Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe, Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin, Tottenham’s Harry Winks and Everton’s Mason Holgate were among those offered.

The Magpies’ hierarchy, however, were unwilling to pay the required loan fee following the £25million arrival of Joe Willock from Arsenal.

Bruce attempted to sign Choudhury and Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara on deadline day but fell short in his efforts.

The United head coach is said to be frustrated at the club’s transfer business after signing just one senior player but has vowed to fight on as head coach.

Santiago Munoz could be a revelation

Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey hopes the signing of Santiago Munoz turns out to be a “revelation”.

The 19-year-old Mexican forward moves to Tyneside on an 18-month loan deal from Santos Laguna, which includes an option to buy.

He'll join the club’s under-23s set up as he bids to win a permanent contract at the Premier League club.

Munoz, despite his name not being too dissimilar to GOAL! film star Santiago Munez, is an unknown quantity.

Indeed, Howey believes that might not necessarily be a bad thing. He told Football FanCast: “Sometimes you can get a player that you haven’t heard of and, all of a sudden, he is a revelation.

“It’s about doing your due diligence and research when looking into a player you’re going to get.