Newcastle United Under-21’s sign off their Premier League 2 campaign with a clash against Aston Villa Under-21’s at St James’ Park tonight. The Magpies put a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Leeds behind them on Friday night when they saw off the challenge of Stoke City and will hope to end the campaign with back-to-back victories when they entertain the Villains.

Goals from Kyle Crossley and Dylan Stephenson, a striker who ended the season in fine form for South Shields, earned them all three points on Friday night against a Stoke side that ended the game with nine men having had Tommy Simkin and Jaden Dixon both given their marching orders. That win moved them to 21st in the Premier League 2 table.

Their opponents this evening, meanwhile, sit two places and three points above them in the table. Only a win by four goals or more will see Ben Dawson’s side finish above Villa.

Injuries in the first-team mean Ben Parkinson and Alex Murphy, who was given few minutes to impress at St James’ Park against Sheffield United at the weekend, have been required for the first-team and Murphy won’t feature tonight - although Parkinson will start for Dawson’s side. Alfie Harrison, who was Newcastle’s only signing during the January transfer window, will feature at St James’ Park with those in attendance likely to be keeping a close eye on his performance.

Newcastle United Under-21’s team v Aston Villa: Aidan Harris, Leo Shahar, Dylan Charlton, Charlie McArthur, Cathal Heffernan, Ellis Stanton, Dylan Stephenson, Lucas De Bolle, Ben Parkinson, Alfie Harrison, Amadou Diallo