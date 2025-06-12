Two Newcastle United players are in international action today as the U21 European Championship gets underway.

England Under-21’s look to defend the crown they won in 2023 when they kick-off their U21 European Championship campaign tonight. Lee Carsley’s side didn’t concede a single goal during their route to winning the tournament two years ago, with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon being named as Player of the Tournament.

At the time, Gordon had made just a handful of appearances for the Magpies following his move from Everton in January, but was able to use the momentum gained from a brilliant summer to force himself into Eddie Howe’s first-team plans. Gordon hasn’t looked back since that moment and is now a regular in the senior Three Lions set-up.

That tournament also saw James Trafford save a penalty late on in the final against Spain to secure the trophy for his side. Trafford has, of course, been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, twelve months after a move to the north east was pulled at the last minute by the Magpies.

As expected, Carsley’s squad has had a fair bit of reshuffling from their triumph in 2023. But once again, there will be Newcastle United interest in this summer’s competition.

Tino Livramento to represent England U21’s

Tino Livramento has been named by Carsley for this summer’s competition, which will be hosted by Slovakia. Livramento was surprisingly omitted by Thomas Tuchel in his latest England squad, but will be hoping to follow in Gordon’s footsteps and be part of another trophy winning team this summer.

Livramento, who played 45 times for Newcastle United last season, even ending the campaign at left-back following injury to Lewis Hall, certainly has the backing of his manager heading into the tournament: “He’s a top player. An excellent player,” Carsley said about the former Southampton defender.

“Tino’s had some injuries in the past which have held him back. Without those injuries, I think he’d have been a lot further ahead now than where he is in terms of pushing for a senior position. So, he’s highly-rated both on and off the pitch.

“The fact that he can play two or three positions [is a bonus]. I remember the first camp I ever had with Tino was an Under-20s one and I might have played him on the right wing.

“He always turns up with so much enthusiasm. We’ve tried to help him as much as we can when he’s here as well, in terms of when things haven’t been going so well for him.

“We’ve still picked him and still tried to give him game time. He fully deserves to be here, and I expect him to have a massive future with the senior team.”

England get their defence of the trophy underway this evening when they face Czechia at 8pm (BST). England will also face Slovenia and Germany in the group stage.

Will Osula in action for Denmark U21’s

As Livramento prepares for his bow in the competition, one of his Magpies teammates will hope to kick-off the tournament in style. Will Osula will represent Denmark U21’s who have the honour of playing in the first match.

The Danes will face Ukraine at 5pm (BST) today at the Futbal Tatran Arena. Denmark will also face the Netherlands and Finland in the group stage of the competition.

Osula and Livramento could meet in the knockout rounds if both England and Denmark progress from their respective groups. The 16 countries participating in the competition have been split into four groups of four with the top two from each group progressing to the quarter-final stage.