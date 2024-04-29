1060 watched on at St James’ Park as Sil Swinkels’ goal just before half-time condemned Newcastle United Under-21’s to a 1-0 defeat in their final Premier League 2 game of the season.

Ben Dawson’s side headed into the match on the back of a 2-1 win against Stoke City on Friday night - a result that was secured courtesy of goals from Kyle Crossley and Dylan Stephenson on his return from a loan spell with South Shields. Their opponents, meanwhile, came into the match having tasted back-to-back defeats against Nottingham Forest and Norwich City.

A cagey first-half saw both teams enjoy good spells without really testing the opposing goalkeeper. Aidan Harris made a great stop to deny a Villa opener with five minutes of the first period to go.

However, the visitors took the lead just moments later through Swinkels. A teasing free-kick found the Villa man in a bit of space as he caressed a header past Harris and into the far corner.

Pleas of offside were waved away by the referee and his assistant as Swinkels’ goal was allowed to stand. Newcastle reacted well from that setback but ended the half without being able to force Lander Emery, son of Unai Emery, into a save.

The second half was almost a carbon copy of the first half with both teams enjoying spells with the ball without testing the opposition ‘keeper too regularly - although the Magpies probably just shaded the opening exchanges. Ellis Stanton’s effort from the edge of the box 65 minutes in was their best chance of the first 70 minutes or so.

Dylan Stephenson then saw a low effort saved well by Emery in what marked United’s first shot on target of the evening. Moments later and the visitors should have doubled their lead when they were awarded a spot-kick, but Kobei Moore saw his penalty sail over the bar.

United pushed for an equaliser but Emery remained largely untested as Villa sealed all three points. Newcastle United Under-21’s next outing is a Northumberland Senior Cup semi-final clash against Ashington with a win in that booking them a place in the final against Blyth Town in a match that will again be played at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United Under-21’s team: Aidan Harris, Leo Shahar, Dylan Charlton, Charlie McArthur, Cathal Heffernan, Ellis Stanton, Dylan Stephenson, Lucas De Bolle, Ben Parkinson, Alfie Harrison, Amadou Diallo

Substitutes: Will Brown, Ciaran Thompson, Jordan Hackett, Jay Turner-Cooke, Kyle Crossley

Here are our player ratings from tonight’s game at St James’ Park:

Aidan Harris - 7 Made a confident early stop down low and was composed with the ball at his feet. Superbly denied Villa an opener just before the break with a fingertip stop to parry Kadan Young's effort onto the bar. Felt he was impeded for Villa's opener. Didn't have too much to do in the second half. A very solid performance.

Leo Shahar - 7 Was in the right place at the right time to make a crucial header and deny a wicked looking Villa cross. Put in a very good free-kick just before half-time that really should have been stabbed home by one of his teammates.

Dylan Charlton - 6 Improved as the game went on and battled well against his opposite number. Replaced by Thompson late on.