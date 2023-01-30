Newcastle United Under-21s suffered a late 2-1 defeat away to Sunderland Under-21s on Monday afternoon.

After a goalless first half which saw both goalkeepers made one save apiece, Newcastle took the lead through a well-struck effort from Josh Scott cutting in from the right.

But Sunderland responded just after the hour mark as Jewison Bennette’s strike looped into the left corner of the goal via a deflection. Zak Johnson then completed the turnaround for Sunderland as he headed them into the lead late on.

The Young Magpies are now just two points clear of their rivals in the Premier League 2 Division 2 table.

Here are the Newcastle Under-21s player ratings from the match...

Jude Smith - 7 A calm presence in goal. Positive when claiming balls into the box and remained alert to stop Caden Kelly's first-half strike. Couldn't do much about the first goal but was visibly disappointed with the second.

Nathan Carlyon - 6 Was decent in possession but could have done better to cut out some crosses into the box from his side. Made a good block in the second half to stop Sunderland going in front.

Matthew Bondswell - 6 Looked a bit hesitant in dealing with the ball at times but won back possession at key moments.

Jordan Hackett - 5 His distribution could have been better from the back, looked shaky at times.