Newcastle U21 player ratings v Sunderland: ‘Dangerous’ 8/10 & ‘shaky’ 5/10 in late derby defeat - gallery
Newcastle United Under-21s suffered a late 2-1 defeat away to Sunderland Under-21s on Monday afternoon.
After a goalless first half which saw both goalkeepers made one save apiece, Newcastle took the lead through a well-struck effort from Josh Scott cutting in from the right.
But Sunderland responded just after the hour mark as Jewison Bennette’s strike looped into the left corner of the goal via a deflection. Zak Johnson then completed the turnaround for Sunderland as he headed them into the lead late on.
The Young Magpies are now just two points clear of their rivals in the Premier League 2 Division 2 table.
Here are the Newcastle Under-21s player ratings from the match...