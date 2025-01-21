Newcastle United beat Gateshead 4-2 in the National League Cup at the Gateshead International Stadium - here are the player ratings from the match.

Diarmuid O'carroll’s side needed a win in order to have a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition having picked up five points from their opening three group games. And it was The Young Magpies who took the lead in the Tyneside derby with Alfie Harrison - Newcastle’s only January signing from last year - finding the corner of the goal from the edge of the box.

A fine tight-angled finish from Jovan Malcolm drew Gateshead level little over five minutes later.

The lively start to the game continued as by the 20 minute mark Newcastle made it 2-1 with Josh Donaldson turning the ball in from Johnny Emerson’s cross. But once again United’s lead lasted less than five minutes as goalkeeper James Taylor charged out and misjudged the ball, allowing Callum Tripp to stroke home to make it 2-2 with less than quarter of the game played.

The goals then dried up for the remainder of the half as the teams went in at 2-2.

Newcastle went back in front from the penalty spot as Garang Kuol converted to make it two goals in as many games. The Australian then set up substitute Darren Palmer to make it 4-2. The fourth goal proved to be crucial for Newcastle as Boston United’s last minute equaliser and penalty win against Middlesbrough Under-21s as well as Leeds United’s defeat against Tamworth meant it would be enough for Newcastle to progress to the quarter-finals on goal difference.

James Taylor - 5 Beaten by a tight angled finish early on but was brave to claim the ball off his line shortly after. Will not want to see Gateshead's second goal again after an error of judgement spilled the ball into the path of Tripp to equalise. Made a good save to tip the ball around his post with the score at 2-2. Was in for a more comfortable second half but still looked nervous at times.

Leo Shahar - 7 Clipped one cross in from the right but it sailed out for a goal kick. Made some good clearances under pressure.

Cathal Heffernan - 7 Will be disappointed with the first goal but couldn't much about the second. Dived into a challenge at the end of the first half but generally stood up well to the physical threats Gateshead posed.