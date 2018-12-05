Newcastle United U23s progressed to the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy following a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Macclesfield

Newcastle United U23s player ratings: How Elias Sorensen fared and which kids stood out in Macclesfield win

Newcastle United U23s maintained their Checkatrade Trophy march to Wembley with a penalty shootout win over Sol Campbell's Macclesfield - but which players stood out?

Elias Sorensen scored his 18th goal of the season but a late Scott Wilson's strike sent the game to penalties. Nathan Harker emerged as the hero to save Ben Stephenson's penalty before Mo Sangare dispatched the winner. Who caught the eye during the youngsters' cup progression? Kieran Carr has dished out his player ratings - so click through the pages below to see how he rated the Magpies:

1. Nathan Harker

Thomas Banks
2. Oliver Walters

3. Stefan O'Connor

4. Kelland Watts

