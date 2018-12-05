Newcastle United U23s player ratings: How Elias Sorensen fared and which kids stood out in Macclesfield win

Elias Sorensen scored his 18th goal of the season but a late Scott Wilson's strike sent the game to penalties. Nathan Harker emerged as the hero to save Ben Stephenson's penalty before Mo Sangare dispatched the winner. Who caught the eye during the youngsters' cup progression? Kieran Carr has dished out his player ratings - so click through the pages below to see how he rated the Magpies:

1. Nathan Harker Comfortable whenever called into action and good with the ball at his feet. Shootout hero with a great save with the score at 1-1 - 9 Thomas Banks jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Oliver Walters Looked solid playing on his weaker side and got forward well. Willing to get stuck in - 7 Thomas Banks jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Stefan O'Connor Caught on a couple of occasions trying to run forward, booked for kicking the ball away - 5 Thomas Banks jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Kelland Watts Coped well in physical battles, looked solid and is a vocal centre-half - 7 Thomas Banks jpimedia Buy a Photo

