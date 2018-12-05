Newcastle United U23s player ratings: How Elias Sorensen fared and which kids stood out in Macclesfield win
Newcastle United U23s maintained their Checkatrade Trophy march to Wembley with a penalty shootout win over Sol Campbell's Macclesfield - but which players stood out?
Elias Sorensen scored his 18th goal of the season but a late Scott Wilson's strike sent the game to penalties. Nathan Harker emerged as the hero to save Ben Stephenson's penalty before Mo Sangare dispatched the winner. Who caught the eye during the youngsters' cup progression? Kieran Carr has dished out his player ratings - so click through the pages below to see how he rated the Magpies:
1. Nathan Harker
Comfortable whenever called into action and good with the ball at his feet. Shootout hero with a great save with the score at 1-1 - 9