Newcastle United are guaranteed to be playing European football next season but the big question is whether it will be Europa League or Champions League football? Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table knowing just two more wins in their final three games will guarantee a top four finish and Champions League qualification for next season regardless of results elsewhere.

Just a point separates third and fifth place as it stands in what is shaping up to be an interesting battle for Champions League football for The Magpies, Manchester United and Liverpool. While Manchester United and Liverpool are seasoned European clubs, Newcastle haven’t played in Europe in over a decade and haven’t played in the Champions League in over two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result their UEFA club coefficient, a performance points system used to determine seeing for competiton draws, is 0.000. Club coefficients are based on the results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

In comparison, Manchester United’s coefficient is 104.000 while Liverpool’s is 123.000. Both teams’ coefficients would guarantee pot one in the Europa League and pot two in the Champions League with pot one being reserved for league champions and Europa League winners.

What is Newcastle United’s UEFA coefficient?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As mentioned, Newcastle currently have no UEFA club coefficient points on their own, but that doesn’t mean they will have a score of 0.000 for European competition draws.

This is because England’s national coefficient impacts the club’s individual coefficient. England currently has a national association contribution score of 21.628 as a result of the performance of Premier League clubs in European competitions.

This is currently the highest of any nation in Europe and gives Premier League clubs a slight advantage when it comes to seeding.

As a result, Newcastle’s UEFA coefficient in next season’s European draws will be the same as England’s national association contribution score of 21.628.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What pot will Newcastle United enter in the Champions League or Europa League draw next season?

Based on this season’s Champions League, a UEFA coefficient of 21.62 would almost certainly only be enough for pot four in the group stage draw. This is the lowest pot possible, meaning Newcastle would have a high chance of a difficult draw should they qualify for the Champions League.

The situation is different in the Europa League, where most clubs have significantly lower coefficients to their Champions League counterparts. Newcastle’s last venture in the Europa League saw them drawn from pot three, and it will likely be the same should they finish outside of the top four this season.