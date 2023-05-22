Newcastle United are guaranteed to be playing Champions League football next season following a 0-0 draw with Leicester City. Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League and will be playing in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 20 years.

The Magpies have seen off a late charge from Liverpool to confirm a top four finish. Newcastle haven’t played in Europe in over a decade and haven’t played in the Champions League in over two decades.

As a result their UEFA club coefficient, a performance points system used to determine seeing for competition draws, is 0.000. Club coefficients are based on the results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

In comparison, fourth placed Manchester United’s coefficient is 104.000 while Liverpool’s is 123.000. Both teams’ coefficients would guarantee pot one in the Europa League and pot two in the Champions League with pot one being reserved for league champions and Europa League winners.

What is Newcastle United’s UEFA coefficient?

As mentioned, Newcastle currently have no UEFA club coefficient points on their own, but that doesn’t mean they will have a score of 0.000 for European competition draws.

This is because England’s national coefficient impacts the club’s individual coefficient. England currently has a national association contribution score of 21.628 as a result of the performance of Premier League clubs in European competitions.

This is currently the highest of any nation in Europe and gives Premier League clubs a slight advantage when it comes to seeding.

As a result, Newcastle’s UEFA coefficient in next season’s European draws will be the same as England’s national association contribution score of 21.628.

What pot will Newcastle United enter in the Champions League draw next season?