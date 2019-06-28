Newcastle United 'uncertainty' opens door to £30m departure
Manchester United are “confident” of signing Sean Longstaff, according to a report.
The club has repeatedly been linked with a summer move for the Newcastle United midfielder, who broke into Rafa Benitez’s team last season.
Longstaff signed a new deal at St James’s Park late last year keeping him at St James’s Park until 2022.
Speaking last month about the speculation, the 21-year-old said: “I’m massively flattered to have my name even mentioned in those conversations, but I’m 100% focused on Newcastle and trying to get fit and get back in the team.”
However, The Mirror claim that Man United are hopeful that they can sign Longstaff, who reportedly has a £30million price tag. It’s claimed that the club hopes the “uncertainty” at managerless Newcastle will help them push a deal through.
Longstaff made 11 consecutive starts for Newcastle last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury against West Ham United in early March.