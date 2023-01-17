Newcastle United Under-18’s player ratings as 8/10 ‘lively presence’ impresses against Arsenal
Newcastle United Under-18’s are out of the FA Youth Cup following late heartbreak against Arsenal.
Arsenal twice took the lead, first through Seb Ferdinand and Amario Cozier-Duberry. Lewis Miley’s great solo goal first levelled the scores before Ben Parkinson made it 2-2.
Osman Kamara’s late strike for the visitors condemned Newcastle to defeat. Here are our player ratings from the game:
Aidan Harris - 6
Made a good stop to initially deny the Gunners but couldn’t prevent Seb Ferdinand stabbing the ball home. Could do very little about the deflection for Arsenal's second goal.
Lucas Cooper - 6
Went down early on with a knock but was able to recover. Was very solid defensively. Subbed late on.
Beau Beresford - 5
Was turned easily by Amario Cozier-Duberry before the winger shot wide early into proceedings. Had a tough time against his lively opposite number. Booked.
Scott Bailey - 6
Put in some strong tackles in midfield and recycled the ball well when required.
Ciaran Thompson - 7
Solid at the back despite seeing his side concede three goals. Composed on the ball and let very little get past him.
Rory Powell - 7
Was tidy in possession and looked unfazed against a very tricky Arsenal front line. Made some important last-ditch tackles. Had a good header saved well in the second period.
Darren Palmer - 6
Played some tidy balls to the strikers and kept things simple in the middle of the park.
Dylan Charlton - 7
Provided an engine in midfield before being shifted into the left-back position. Defended well against Cozier-Duberry.
Ben Parkinson - 7
Pressed well in the early stages as Newcastle had to soak up a little pressure. Should have put his side ahead when he had a driven effort saved by the Arsenal keeper.
Lewis Miley - 8
Took his goal superbly after pouncing on some slack defending and gave Noah Cooper no chance with his curling strike into the far corner. Was a constant threat going forward.
Johnny Emerson - 8
Was a lively presence on the left-wing and did his defensive duties well when required. Did very well to set up his captain for the second goal.
Shaun Mavididi - 6
Replaced Beresford in the second-half. Was a lively presence up-front but struggled to get into the game.