Newcastle United Under-18’s player ratings as 8/10 ‘lively presence’ impresses against Arsenal

Arsenal twice took the lead, first through Seb Ferdinand and Amario Cozier-Duberry. Lewis Miley’s great solo goal first levelled the scores before Ben Parkinson made it 2-2.

Osman Kamara’s late strike for the visitors condemned Newcastle to defeat. Here are our player ratings from the game:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Harris - 6

Lewis Miley (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Made a good stop to initially deny the Gunners but couldn’t prevent Seb Ferdinand stabbing the ball home. Could do very little about the deflection for Arsenal's second goal.

Lucas Cooper - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Went down early on with a knock but was able to recover. Was very solid defensively. Subbed late on.

Beau Beresford - 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was turned easily by Amario Cozier-Duberry before the winger shot wide early into proceedings. Had a tough time against his lively opposite number. Booked.

Scott Bailey - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put in some strong tackles in midfield and recycled the ball well when required.

Ciaran Thompson - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solid at the back despite seeing his side concede three goals. Composed on the ball and let very little get past him.

Rory Powell - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was tidy in possession and looked unfazed against a very tricky Arsenal front line. Made some important last-ditch tackles. Had a good header saved well in the second period.

Darren Palmer - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played some tidy balls to the strikers and kept things simple in the middle of the park.

Dylan Charlton - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Provided an engine in midfield before being shifted into the left-back position. Defended well against Cozier-Duberry.

Ben Parkinson - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed well in the early stages as Newcastle had to soak up a little pressure. Should have put his side ahead when he had a driven effort saved by the Arsenal keeper.

Lewis Miley - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Took his goal superbly after pouncing on some slack defending and gave Noah Cooper no chance with his curling strike into the far corner. Was a constant threat going forward.

Johnny Emerson - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was a lively presence on the left-wing and did his defensive duties well when required. Did very well to set up his captain for the second goal.

Shaun Mavididi - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad