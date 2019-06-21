Newcastle United under-23s set for pre-season in Spain
Newcastle’s youth teams are set to spend part of their pre-season schedule in Spain this summer – and it’s familiar surroundings for United.
On their website, the Pinatar Arena announced the news that the Magpies’ under-23 side and their under-18s will both travel over to the south of Spain for a warm weather training camp.
A statement on the Pinatar Arena website reads: “Newcastle United have confirmed their pre-season stage as the Pinatar Arena for their youth teams. The under-23 and under-18s of Newcastle will be based in the San Pedro del Pinatar Soccer Center from July 4 to 11.
“Newcastle United, under Rafa Benitez, have already made a couple of winter trips to the Pinatar Arena, facing Antwerp and Russia's CSKA Moscow. Now the English team has chosen the complex for the summer stage of their second team and the youth team.”
Benitez has taken the senior side over to the stadium the last two winters. On February 16, United played out a 1-1 draw with CSKA. Salomon Rondon got the goal.