Newcastle United's summer transfer business has been brought into sharp focus in recent weeks after a season of ups and downs.

Without doubt, head coach Eddie Howe will want to ensure he has the squad depth to attack a campaign on at least three fronts, maybe four depending on European qualification.

Howe's United have fallen short at key times this season due to a lack of options as injuries have hit hard with Newcastle playing in not only the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but also making their Champions League return for the first time in two decades.

As a result, it is not only quality on the agenda, but quantity in key roles could also become key for Howe. And that has led to some suggestions in the media, the Magpies could make a move to sign one of the Championship's most in-form players.

Leif Davis of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Bristol City at Portman Road on March 05, 2024 in Ipswich, England.

Leif Davis has emerged, this season, as a left-back of particular note in the second tier. Promoted with Ipswich Town last season, he's taken to Championship football like a duck to water, recording 15 assists as the Tractor Boys fight it out with last season's relegated Premier League sides for one of three tickets back to the top flight.

Davis played a key role in Ipswich's 3-2 win against Bristol City on Tuesday night, scoring an 89th minute winner to keep Kieran McKenna's side right in the hunt for automatic promotion.

It's well publicised, but as well as being a more than competent former Premier League performer with Leeds United, Davis is a Geordie. Before his big break with Morecambe, the defender was a Wallsend Boys Club graduate.

And another Geordie, former Newcastle United forward Tom Allan, currently of Gateshead, is in no doubt that his former club should make a move to sign Davis.

Taking to X, Allan, said: "Bring him home."

Fans were quick to jump on the post, supporting Allan's view.

@nufc781745193 said: "Give him a ring Tom."