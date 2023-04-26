Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has urged Newcastle United to sign Man City forward Riyad Mahrez this summer.

The Algerian international netted a hat-trick as City set-up an all-Manchester FA Cup final with rivals Manchester United following a 3-0 victory over Championship side Sheffield United on Saturday.

Collymore feels Jack Grealish’s recent form and age could see Mahrez pushed to the fringes and feels Newcastle should make a move for the player, who has won the Premier League title four times.

“Riyad Mahrez is another player I think Newcastle should be seriously considering,” Collymore wrote in his Caught Offside column.

“I know he’s played a fair amount of football this season, probably more than he was expecting, but with Jack Grealish the younger of the two, as well as how much they paid for him, I can’t see him being a player that is moved on, whereas, I think Mahrez could be made surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola.

“Should that be the case, Newcastle should go all out for him – I would be stunned if they aren’t already to be fair.”

Collymore also reckons a move for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney would make sense for all parties. The Magpies have been linked with the Scotland international in recent months as he struggles for regular game time with the Gunners.

Collymore added: “I really like Kieran Tierney. When he first moved from Celtic to Arsenal there were a lot of comparisons made between him and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson. Robertson obviously kicked on and grown to become a genuinely world-class left-back and Tierney has stagnated a bit due to injury and fitness problems. However, I still think at the age of 25 and with Howe’s exceptional individual coaching methods that there is still plenty of time for the Scotsman to enjoy the same kind of success Liverpool’s number 26 has.