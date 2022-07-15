1860 Munich are the next opponents for Eddie Howe’s side as they begin to ramp-up their preparations ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest on August 6 (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle have been in Austria on a pre-season training camp this week as they look to build on a good end to last campaign during the off-season.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s friendly clash with 1860 Munich.

Newcastle United face 1860 Munich in Austria on Friday (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When is Newcastle United v 1860 Munich?

Newcastle face their German counterparts on Friday, July 15. The clash will kick-off at 1.30pm BST (2.30pm local time).

The venue for the game with 1860 Munich is the Saalfelden Arena - a ground that has a capacity of 1,500.

Will Newcastle United v 1860 Munich be live streamed?

Newcastle United supporters can watch the game free of charge through the club’s YouTube channel. A stream of the game will also be available via NUFC TV. The game will only be broadcast in the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Who are 1860 Munich?

1860 Munich play in German football’s third-tier and finished fourth last season.

German internationals Lars and Sven Bender came through their ranks, as did midfielder Julian Weigl who has been linked, albeit very briefly, with a move to Tyneside in the past.

Have Newcastle United ever faced 1860 Munich?

The Magpies have faced 1860 Munich twice in their history. Both games came in an Intertoto Cup clash in 2001 which Newcastle, under the guidance of Sir Bobby Robson, won 6-3 on aggregate.

A Nobby Solano brace and an Aaron Hughes goal gave United a 3-2 win in Germany before strikes from Gary Speed, Lomana Lua Lua and Solano again secured a 3-1 victory in the return leg.

Will new signings Nick Pope and Sven Botman play?

Both Pope and Botman watched on from the sidelines as Newcastle faced Gateshead on Saturday having been given extra time-off due to their international commitments.