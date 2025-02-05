Newcastle United’s line-up to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg has been confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has made two changes to his side following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham at St James’ Park. Kieran Trippier comes in for Tino Livramento while Sven Botman comes in for the injured Joelinton - prompting a change of formation.

Newcastle head into the match leading 2-0 on aggregate following the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last month. Howe’s side will be looking to reach the Carabao Cup final for the second time in three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their squad has been boosted by the return of striker Callum Wilson after eight weeks out due to injury.

Wilson is yet to start for Newcastle this season due to various injury troubles but is now back available following a hamstring issue.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said on Joelinton’s injury: “Joey had a knee brace on as a precaution, he’s out of it now,” Howe said. “I would say he is a doubt, but we will give him every chance to be fit.

“Our centre midfield, we have good strength in depth - Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock – they all bring something different."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wilson, Howe added: “There's a chance. So we've got another important training day today, let's get through training before we make a decision on him.”

Newcastle’s matchday squad looks slightly different compared to when the sides last met with Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension. Joelinton and Harvey Barnes drop out due to injury while Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly have since been sold during the winter window.

Newcastle United line-up: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Pope, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Willock, Longstaff, Miley