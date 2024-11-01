Newcastle United v Arsenal injury news as 8 out amid White, Gabriel, Isak and Gordon worries: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 1st Nov 2024, 16:04 BST

Both Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park.

Eight players have already been ruled-out of the match with major doubts hanging over a few more ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park. The Magpies know they are without all of their long-term absentees with a few picking up knocks during their win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, still has plenty of injury concerns to deal with and revealed on Friday morning that Ben White is now a major doubt for the trip to the north east having failed to train with the group. Arsenal defeated Preston North End in midweek with the Spaniard opting to make a number of changes from the side that started their draw against Liverpool.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, defeated Chelsea on Wednesday night with Howe having made five changes from the side that started their defeat at Stamford Bridge. This match last season was a feisty encounter settled by Anthony Gordon’s second half winner.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal:

Arteta revealed on Friday that White hadn’t trained and was a serious doubt for their trip to the north east.

1. Ben White - doubt

Arteta revealed on Friday that White hadn’t trained and was a serious doubt for their trip to the north east. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tomiyasu has a knee injury and Arteta doesn’t expect to see him back until after the international break.

2. Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

Tomiyasu has a knee injury and Arteta doesn’t expect to see him back until after the international break. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard hasn’t featured for the Gunners since August after suffering an ankle injury. He is closing in on a return, but that won’t come at St James’ Park.

3. Martin Odegaard - out

Odegaard hasn’t featured for the Gunners since August after suffering an ankle injury. He is closing in on a return, but that won’t come at St James’ Park. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tierney has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury whilst representing Scotland at Euro 2024.

4. Kieran Tierney - out

Tierney has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury whilst representing Scotland at Euro 2024. | Getty Images

