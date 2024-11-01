Eight players have already been ruled-out of the match with major doubts hanging over a few more ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park. The Magpies know they are without all of their long-term absentees with a few picking up knocks during their win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, still has plenty of injury concerns to deal with and revealed on Friday morning that Ben White is now a major doubt for the trip to the north east having failed to train with the group. Arsenal defeated Preston North End in midweek with the Spaniard opting to make a number of changes from the side that started their draw against Liverpool.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, defeated Chelsea on Wednesday night with Howe having made five changes from the side that started their defeat at Stamford Bridge. This match last season was a feisty encounter settled by Anthony Gordon’s second half winner.
Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal: