Eight players have already been ruled-out of the match with major doubts hanging over a few more ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park. The Magpies know they are without all of their long-term absentees with a few picking up knocks during their win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, still has plenty of injury concerns to deal with and revealed on Friday morning that Ben White is now a major doubt for the trip to the north east having failed to train with the group. Arsenal defeated Preston North End in midweek with the Spaniard opting to make a number of changes from the side that started their draw against Liverpool.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, defeated Chelsea on Wednesday night with Howe having made five changes from the side that started their defeat at Stamford Bridge. This match last season was a feisty encounter settled by Anthony Gordon’s second half winner.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal:

1 . Ben White - doubt Arteta revealed on Friday that White hadn’t trained and was a serious doubt for their trip to the north east. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Takehiro Tomiyasu - out Tomiyasu has a knee injury and Arteta doesn’t expect to see him back until after the international break. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Martin Odegaard - out Odegaard hasn’t featured for the Gunners since August after suffering an ankle injury. He is closing in on a return, but that won’t come at St James’ Park. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales