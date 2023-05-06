Newcastle United's Premier League top-four bid continues at home to title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies are enjoying a fine run of form and sit third in the table as they close in on a Champions League place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of eyes will be on the encounter at St James' Park as the Gunners aim to keep pace with Man City in the title race while the Magpies seek to stay out of reach of Liverpool and Brighton.

Both sides have a handful of injury concerns heading into the game. Allan Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff are both doubtful for Newcastle but manager Eddie Howe provided a positive update on the pair on Friday.

He said: "Sean [Longstaff] is ok. He’s improved. He hasn’t trained yet so we’re hoping either today or tomorrow he will, but we’ll wait and see.

On Allan Saint-Maximin: "Has trained yesterday. Great to see him back on the grass and he trained really well too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he would be in the squad, Howe replied: "We will wait and see."

Howe says his squad have some "niggles" but nothing major to contend with. Elsewhere, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles will not feature again this season and Ryan Fraser remains unavailable.

The Gunners will arrive on Tyneside without midfielder Mohamed Elneny and defensive duo Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba, with all three players unlikely to feature for the remainder of the season. Brazilian centre-back Gabriel is also an injury concern for Mikel Arteta and is rated as a doubt for the game after coming off against Chelsea in midweek.

Arteta said on Friday: “We will have to see tomorrow how he is. He couldn’t finish the game, so that’s obviously a big sign. We will see how he is tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad