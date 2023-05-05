Here is some early team news ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle are currently 13 points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table and sitting third heading into their final five matches of the campaign. Despite leading for the majority of the campaign, The Gunners are now just a point ahead of Manchester City having played two games more ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to secure a first league title since 2003-04, which is coincidentally the last time Newcastle played Champions Leaguefootball - although they were knocked out in the qualifying round. Newcastle are closing in on a return to Europe’s elite club competition as they currently sit six points inside the top four with a game in hand on Liverpool in fifth.

Both sides will be without some key players for the match. Arsenal defender William Saliba has missed over a month of football due to a lower-back injury and Mikel Arteta was unable to provide a positive update on the Frenchman following Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea amid fears he could be out for the rest of the season.

During the win over Chelsea, defender Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off in the closing stages and is a doubt for Sunday’s trip to St James’.

One player who is set to be out for the rest of the season is Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles. The 29-year-old sat out Sunday’s 3-1 win over Southampton at St James’ Park due to a calf injury and head coach Eddie Howe is not expecting the defender to be back available in each of United’s final five games.

Howe will be hoping to have Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin back from their respective foot and hamstring injuries. Both players missed Sunday’s match but could be back in contention for Sunday after returning to training in the latter part of the week.

Here is the current list of doubts and outs for Newcastle United’s Premier League match at home to Arsenal...

Arsenal: William Saliba - out The defender could be out for the remainder of the season following a back injury picked up in the Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon in March. Mikel Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Saliba would not be available for the trip to Newcastle.

Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes - doubt Arsenal defender Gabriel will be assessed ahead of the match after going off in the 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: "We will have to see tomorrow how he is, but yeah he could not finish the game so that was a big sign for us. We'll have to see how he is tomorrow."

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny - out Has been a long-term absentee for Arsenal this season due to a knee injury.

Arsenal: Takehiro Tomiyasu - out The Arsenal defender is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.