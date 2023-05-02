Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) - here is some early team-news ahead of the battle between third and second.

Newcastle are currently 10 points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table and sitting third heading into their final five matches of the campaign. Despite leading for the majority of the campaign, The Gunners now find themselves second, a point behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Mikel Arteta’s side are without a win in their last four Premier League matches and will realistically have to beat The Magpies on Sunday to keep their title hopes intact heading into the final four matches. But Newcastle have plenty to play for themselves as they are just seven points away from guaranteeing Champions League football for next season.

Both sides will be without some key players for the match. Arsenal defender William Saliba has missed over a month of football due to a lower-back injury and Mikel Arteta was unable to provide a positive update on the Frenchman ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Chelsea amid fears he could be out for the remainder of the season.

One player who is set to be out for the rest of the season is Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles. The 29-year-old sat out Sunday’s 3-1 win over Southampton at St James’ Park due to a calf injury and head coach Eddie Howe is not expecting the defender to be back available in each of United’s final five games.

Howe will be hoping to have Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin back from their respective foot and hamstring injuries. Both players missed Sunday’s match but could be back in contention for Sunday providing they make good progress on the training ground through the week.

Here is the current list of doubts and outs for Newcastle United’s Premier League match at home to Arsenal...

1 . Arsenal: William Saliba - out The defender could be out for the remainder of the season following a back injury picked up in the Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon in March. Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny - out Has been a long-term absentee for Arsenal this season due to a knee injury. Photo Sales

3 . Arsenal: Takehiro Tomiyasu - out The Arsenal defender is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Photo Sales

4 . Newcastle United: Ryan Fraser - out Has been frozen out of the first-team set-up by Eddie Howe and has been training with the Under-21s side. Highly unlikely to feature again this season and set to leave the club this summer. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales