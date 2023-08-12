Newcastle will be hoping to build on their fourth place finish from last season while juggling Champions Leaguefootball while Aston Villa will be competing in the Conference League after finishing seventh last term.

Both sides head into the new season with several injury concerns with a number of players already ruled out for the coming weeks.

Here is the injury list for both sides as it stands...

Newcastle United: Fabian Schar (hamstring) - doubt

Schar didn’t feature for Newcastle in their final three pre-season matches after picking up a hamstring injury against Chelsea last month. The Swiss centre-back has only just returned to training with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe appearing optimistic regarding the player’s potential involvement this weekend.

“As we currently stand, yes he will be [involved],” the Newcastle boss said in his pre-match press conference. “He has trained this week, he has trained well. He was back with us on Tuesday so he’s had a full week’s training.”

Newcastle United: Javier Manquillo (groin) - out

Newcastle United full-back Javier Manquillo. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Right-back Javier Manquillo missed the Sela Cup matches due to a groin complaint with Howe later confirming that he would miss the opening day with Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento the only two available right-backs heading into the new Premier League season.

“Just a slight groin complaint with Javier,” Howe told The Gazette. “We hope it’s nothing serious.”

Newcastle United: Emil Krafth (knee) - out

Emil Krafth is still ‘four-to-six weeks’ away from returning to full training for Newcastle following a serious ACL injury picked up last August. It means the injury will end up sidelining the right-back for over 12 months as he looks to make a return to first-team action sooner rather than later.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Howe said: “[Krafth] is doing well. As you have with serious injuries like the one he’s had, you have good days, bad days, he’s had good spells and bad spells where he hasn’t felt so good.

“But he’s slowly coming into a really good feeling in his body where he’s worked incredibly hard.”

Newcastle United: Joe Willock (hamstring) - out

Similarly to Longstaff, injury may mean Willock has to force himself back into Howe’s first-team plans. Versatile enough to play either in central midfield or out on the left, Willock will be relied upon during various points of the season.

Joe Willock has been out since pulling his hamstring in United’s penultimate match of the 2022-23 campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion back in May. After missing all of pre-season, the 23-year-old is still facing at least another month on the sidelines following a slight set-back.

“Joe has worked hard through the summer after a really bad hamstring injury,” Howe explained. “It was a serious injury to his hamstring where he missed the back end of last season and now in pre-season as he’s working back he’s just felt a little bit of discomfort in his hamstring, not necessarily another pull to the area but just a discomfort.

“So we’ve just had to work him down again and he’s in the process now of building back up. We’ll probably miss him for the first group of games before the international break.”

Aston Villa: Emi Buendia (knee) - out

Aston Villa suffered a major injury set-back ahead of the match with midfielder Emi Buendia picking up a serious knee ligament injury in training and is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

“With the last action in training,” Villa boss Unai Emery said. “It’s a six, seven, or eight-month injury.

“It was the worst injury for the player. He is now visiting the doctors, who will make the decision.”

Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (foot) - out

Jacob Ramsey helped terrorise Newcastle at Villa Park last season but won’t make the opening day of the season after suffering a fractured metatarsal. The 22-year-old is expected to be facing around another month on the sidelines.

Aston Villa: Alex Moreno (hamstring) - out

Alex Moreno is closing in on a return after undergoing hamstring surgery at the back end of last season.

Last month, Emery suggested the player could be back in contention by the end of August.

Following the 3-3 Premier League Summer Series draw with Newcastle, Emery said: “Alex Moreno had a surgery and he is going to be ready at the end of August or the beginning of September.”

Aston Villa: Jhon Duran (unspecified injury) - out

Teenage forward Jhon Duran is close to a return following a spell on the sidelines. Emery claims the player will be back in training ‘next week’ but will miss the opening weeks of the campaign.

“Jhon is still injured but is coming back next week,” Emery said. “Hopefully, we can add him [to the squad in] two or three weeks working consistently with us.”

Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore (muscular injury) - out

Bertrand Traore suffered a muscular injury while on international duty with Burkina Faso and is yet to return to action.

Aston Villa: Leander Dendoncker (muscular injury) - out

Leander Dendoncker has been ruled out for at least another month due to a muscle injury that will see him miss the opening matches of the new season.

Aston Villa: Timothy Iroegbunam (surgery) - out

Young midfielder Timothy Iroegbunam spent last season on loan in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers before undergoing surgery at the end of the campaign.