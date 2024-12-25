Newcastle United v Aston Villa injury news as six out plus three doubts: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 25th Dec 2024, 18:00 GMT

The latest injury news impacting Eddie Howe and Unai Emery ahead of the meeting between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United head into the clash with Aston Villa having won three games on the bounce. Villa, meanwhile, defeated Manchester City at the weekend and will come to St James’ Park sat two places and two points above their hosts.

Ahead of that match, the Magpies have a couple of fresh injury worries to deal with, including Joelinton who missed their trip to Portman Road through suspension. The Brazilian suffered a knock against Brentford last week and whilst his omission on Saturday was enforced after he picked up five Premier League bookings, he remains a doubt to return to action against Villa.

Sven Botman, meanwhile, is edging closer to a return. The Dutchman hasn’t featured in the first-team since March after suffering an ACL injury.

Here, we take a look at injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day:

Ramsey hasn’t featured since November and is unlikely to play on Boxing Day.

1. Jacob Ramsey - out

The Brazilian missed Villa’s win over Manchester City at the weekend through injury. He is a doubt for the clash against the Magpies.

2. Diego Carlos - doubt

Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury and will be out until around February.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - out

Pope injured his knee during the defeat to Brentford earlier this month and has been ruled-out for around four weeks with the issue.

4. Nick Pope - out

