4 . Newcastle United: Joe Willock (hamstring) - out

Joe Willock has been out since pulling his hamstring in United’s penultimate match of the 2022-23 campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion back in May. After missing all of pre-season, the 23-year-old is still facing at least another month on the sidelines following a slight set-back. “Joe has worked hard through the summer after a really bad hamstring injury,” Howe explained. “It was a serious injury to his hamstring where he missed the back end of last season and now in pre-season as he’s working back he’s just felt a little bit of discomfort in his hamstring, not necessarily another pull to the area but just a discomfort. “So we’ve just had to work him down again and he’s in the process now of building back up. We’ll probably miss him for the first group of games before the international break.”