Newcastle United v Bournemouth: Early team news with two doubts and 13 out

Newcastle United v Bournemouth injury news: Both Eddie Howe and Andoni Iraloa have a number of issues to contend with ahead of today's clash.
By Joe Buck
Published 17th Feb 2024, 12:27 GMT
Newcastle United host Bournemouth at St James’ Park this afternoon aiming for their first Premier League win over the Cherries since their 4-1 win at the Vitality Stadium back in 2020 - in a match that was played behind-closed-doors. After a rocky period, the Magpies have taken seven points from their last three league outings and are searching for back-to-back league wins for the first time since early-December.

However, their task will not be made any easier by news that Callum Wilson is set to spend a couple of months on the sidelines after picking up an injury last weekend. Alexander Isak, meanwhile, remains a doubt for today's game meaning Eddie Howe may have no recognised strikers to pick from.

Andoni Iraola also has issues to deal with one of their new signings ruled-out of the trip to the north east as well as suspension to one of his midfielders. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Bournemouth:

