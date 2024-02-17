Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United host Bournemouth at St James’ Park this afternoon aiming for their first Premier League win over the Cherries since their 4-1 win at the Vitality Stadium back in 2020 - in a match that was played behind-closed-doors. After a rocky period, the Magpies have taken seven points from their last three league outings and are searching for back-to-back league wins for the first time since early-December.

However, their task will not be made any easier by news that Callum Wilson is set to spend a couple of months on the sidelines after picking up an injury last weekend. Alexander Isak, meanwhile, remains a doubt for today's game meaning Eddie Howe may have no recognised strikers to pick from.

