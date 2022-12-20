Newcastle United are back in Carabao Cup action when they take on Bournemouth this evening at St James’s Park.

A place in the Quarter-Finals is on the line as the Cherries make the long trip to the north east. Newcastle have defeated Tranmere Rovers and Crystal Palace to make it to this stage whilst Bournemouth saw off Norwich City and Everton.

This is the first competitive game back for Newcastle following the break for the World Cup in Qatar with the Magpies having had friendly matches against Al-Hilal and Rayo Vallecano during that time.

Saturday’s game with Vallecano offered a glimpse into what team Eddie Howe might select for the game with Bournemouth - but will Howe stick with the side that started the friendly win? Or will he opt to mix it up against his former club?

Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could pick to face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup:

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope played against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend after failing to make an appearance for England away in Qatar. He was Newcastle's hero in the last round as he saved three Crystal Palace penalties to send the Magpies through.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier It was a surprise to see Trippier feature on Saturday after his time with England, but the defender put in another solid performance.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle's captain has seen his game time limited this season but has always been a reliable option for Howe when selected. He will need to be on top of his game against a Cherries attack littered with exciting talent.

4. CB: Sven Botman After not being selected to go to Qatar, Botman was very solid against Rayo Vallecano and will undoubtedly play a major role in Newcastle's busy fixture schedule coming up.