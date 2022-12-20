Newcastle United v Bournemouth: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI as big calls made on Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron - photo gallery
Newcastle United are back in Carabao Cup action when they take on Bournemouth this evening at St James’s Park.
A place in the Quarter-Finals is on the line as the Cherries make the long trip to the north east. Newcastle have defeated Tranmere Rovers and Crystal Palace to make it to this stage whilst Bournemouth saw off Norwich City and Everton.
This is the first competitive game back for Newcastle following the break for the World Cup in Qatar with the Magpies having had friendly matches against Al-Hilal and Rayo Vallecano during that time.
Saturday’s game with Vallecano offered a glimpse into what team Eddie Howe might select for the game with Bournemouth - but will Howe stick with the side that started the friendly win? Or will he opt to mix it up against his former club?
Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could pick to face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup: