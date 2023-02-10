Newcastle United face Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth on Saturday - aiming to strengthen their claim for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Newcastle head to the Vitality Stadium having won just one league game in 2023, however, they still remain in the league’s top-four. Their 1-1 draw with West Ham at the weekend came without talisman Bruno Guimaraes who served the first of a three game suspension.

Allan Saint-Maximin was selected in his place whilst Callum Wilson ended his long drought in-front of goal. But will the pair retain their places this weekend? Or will Alexander Isak or new signing Anthony Gordon come into the team?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI Howe could select to face his former side.

Do you agree with our picks? How many changes, if any, should Howe make for the game? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

