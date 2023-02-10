News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Bournemouth: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI with major Allan Saint-Maximin call - photo gallery

Newcastle United face Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth on Saturday - aiming to strengthen their claim for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Newcastle head to the Vitality Stadium having won just one league game in 2023, however, they still remain in the league’s top-four. Their 1-1 draw with West Ham at the weekend came without talisman Bruno Guimaraes who served the first of a three game suspension.

Allan Saint-Maximin was selected in his place whilst Callum Wilson ended his long drought in-front of goal. But will the pair retain their places this weekend? Or will Alexander Isak or new signing Anthony Gordon come into the team?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI Howe could select to face his former side.

Do you agree with our picks? How many changes, if any, should Howe make for the game? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Eddie Howe

Is this the Newcastle United team Eddie Howe will pick to face Bournemouth? (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

2. GK: Nick Pope

Pope conceded his first Premier League goal since November last weekend. Despite this mini-setback against the Hammers, Pope will be hoping to add another clean-sheet to his collection against Bournemouth.

Photo: George Wood

3. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier has featured in every Premier League game so far this season, registering one goal and four assists.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar is still unbeaten this season and has been a major part of a defence that has conceded just 12 league goals so far.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

