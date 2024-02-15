Newcastle United host Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday aiming for their first Premier League win over the Cherries since their 4-1 win at the Vitality Stadium back in 2020 in a match that was played behind-closed-doors. After a rocky period, the Magpies have taken seven points from their last three league outings and are searching for back-to-back league wins for the first time since early-December.

However, their task will not be made any easier by news that Callum Wilson is set to spend a couple of months on the sidelines after picking up an injury last weekend. Alexander Isak, meanwhile, also remains out with Eddie Howe having no recognised strikers to pick from this weekend.

Andoni Iraola also has injury issues to deal with as well as suspension to one of his midfielders. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Bournemouth:

1 . Philip Billing - out Billing will serve the second of a three-match ban this weekend after being sent off during their defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

2 . James Hill - out The young centre-back will be out for another month or so with a foot injury.

3 . Tyler Adams - out The former Leeds United man has made just one appearance all season for the Cherries after suffering a hamstring injury. He is making his way back to fitness but will not feature at St James' Park.