Fabian Schar missed Wednesday’s win through illness as Sven Botman and Dan Burn returned to action after being rested against Bromley at the weekend. In Schar’s absence, however, the Magpies were able to record their ninth-consecutive win in all competitions and ended the day 4th in the Premier League table, leapfrogging Chelsea in the process.

However, that was only allowed to happen after the Blues dropped points on Tuesday night against Bournemouth - Newcastle’s next opponents. The Cherries are enjoying a fine run of form themselves under Andoni Iraola, despite having a multitude of injury concerns to deal with.

Their record signing Evanilson has a broken foot, whilst Enes Unal will miss the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury. Adding to that are a whole host of other long-term injury concerns that Iraola will again have to deal with this weekend when he takes his side to St James’ Park.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Bournemouth:

Marcos Senesi - out Senesi was forced to undergo surgery on a muscle injury in December and will likely not return to action until March.

Luis Sinisterra - doubt Sinisterra has returned to individual training but remains a major doubt for Saturday.

Enes Unal - out Unal suffered an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season.