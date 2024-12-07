Newcastle United v Brentford likely line-up as Eddie Howe makes bold Sandro Tonali decision: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 7th Dec 2024, 08:48 BST

Eddie Howe’s side face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Three days after their draw against Liverpool at St James’ Park, Newcastle United return to action at the Gtech Community Stadium when they face Brentford this afternoon. The Magpies performed well against Arne Slot’s side on Wednesday and will be keen to follow that up against a Bees side that have a brilliant home record.

Brentford have dropped just two points on their home turf this season, but lost 3-1 against Aston Villa in midweek. Brentford sit one place above Newcastle United in the Premier League table, but the two sides are separated by just goal difference.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Brentford this afternoon:

Picked the ball out of his net twice but was finally called into action with an incredible save to tip Wissa's deflected shot off the post. Almost gifted Brentford a fifth in stoppage time.

1. Nick Pope - 5

Picked the ball out of his net twice but was finally called into action with an incredible save to tip Wissa's deflected shot off the post. Almost gifted Brentford a fifth in stoppage time. | Getty Images

Showed plenty of energy down the wings but slipped late on for Brentford's fourth.

2. Tino Livramento - 5

Showed plenty of energy down the wings but slipped late on for Brentford's fourth. | Getty Images

Gifted Brentford an attack after conceding possession cheaply trying to play the ball out. Handed too much space to the opposition as they attacked and failed to deal with a ball over the top for Brentford's third goal. Was out of position for the fourth goal too. A faulty showing from the experienced defender.

3. Fabian Schar - 3

Gifted Brentford an attack after conceding possession cheaply trying to play the ball out. Handed too much space to the opposition as they attacked and failed to deal with a ball over the top for Brentford's third goal. Was out of position for the fourth goal too. A faulty showing from the experienced defender. | Getty Images

Had a couple of shaky moments defensively. A failed clearance almost led to a Brentford chance. Cleared one off the line late on.

4. Dan Burn - 5

Had a couple of shaky moments defensively. A failed clearance almost led to a Brentford chance. Cleared one off the line late on. | Getty Images

