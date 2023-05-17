News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Brighton: Eddie Howe's predicted starting XI - gallery

Newcastle United face Brighton at St James’ Park on Thursday (7:30pm kick-off) in a huge match as both teams strive for Champions League qualification.

By Joe Buck
Published 17th May 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 19:13 BST

A win for either side would greatly boost their chances of finishing in the top-four, whilst defeat would hand their rivals the advantage in a very tight battle for Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe’s side come into the game on the back of a draw at Elland Road last weekend, whilst the visitors come to Tyneside full of confidence having defeated title-chasing Arsenal 3-0.

Here, we take a look at the starting line-up that Howe could name for the clash with Brighton.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Pope’s penalty save looked to have changed the game at Elland Road - but he could do very little about Leeds’ late equaliser. Pope has kept just one clean sheet since January - making that two tomorrow night would be a huge boost for the Magpies’ Champions League hunt.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Trippier will captain the side at St James’ Park in what is shaping up to be one of their most important games in recent times.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Schar is an important part of Newcastle’s defence and will want to impress again against Brighton.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

The Dutchman made his full Premier League debut against Brighton in the reverse fixture back in August and he has only gone from strength to strength since that outing on the south coast.

4. CB: Sven Botman

