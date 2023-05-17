Newcastle United v Brighton: Eddie Howe's predicted starting XI - gallery
Newcastle United face Brighton at St James’ Park on Thursday (7:30pm kick-off) in a huge match as both teams strive for Champions League qualification.
A win for either side would greatly boost their chances of finishing in the top-four, whilst defeat would hand their rivals the advantage in a very tight battle for Champions League qualification.
Eddie Howe’s side come into the game on the back of a draw at Elland Road last weekend, whilst the visitors come to Tyneside full of confidence having defeated title-chasing Arsenal 3-0.
Here, we take a look at the starting line-up that Howe could name for the clash with Brighton.
