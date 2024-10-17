Newcastle United host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday aiming to extend their good record at St James’ Park against one of their direct European rivals. Brighton, meanwhile, haven’t won on Tyneside since 2020 - a game that was played behind closed doors.

Howe will be hopeful of having key man Alexander Isak back in contention following his recent injury issues. Isak has missed their last three outings with a broken toe and was not called-up to represent Sweden during the international break.

Alongside their main long-term absentees, Kieran Trippier is expected to miss this weekend whilst Callum Wilson, who will hopefully be available for selection in the coming weeks, may return to action at the weekend. Lewis Miley has returned to training and could also be in contention on Saturday.

Hurzeler, meanwhile, will travel to St James’ Park for the first time as a manager without a few players and with some major doubts over a couple of his key men. Joao Pedro, who scored for Watford at St James’ Park back in January 2022, will miss Saturday’s game, but Jan Paul van Hecke is available for the Seagulls.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Brighton:

1 . Adam Webster - out Webster picked up a thigh injury just before the international break - one that is expected to keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.

2 . Joao Pedro - out The Brazilian suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of Brighton's games against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Hurzeler has confirmed that he will not feature at St James' Park.

3 . Matt O'Riley - out O'Riley was injured just minutes into his Brighton debut and hasn't been seen in action since. He won't feature against Newcastle United.