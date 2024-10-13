Newcastle United host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday aiming to extend their good record at St James’ Park against one of their direct European rivals. Brighton, meanwhile, haven’t won on Tyneside since 2020 - a game that was played behind closed doors.
Howe will be hopeful of having key man Alexander Isak back in contention following his recent injury issues. Isak has missed their last three outings with a broken toe and was not called-up to represent Sweden during the international break.
Alongside their main long-term absentees, Kieran Trippier is expected to miss this weekend whilst Callum Wilson, who will hopefully be available for selection in the coming weeks, may also miss out this weekend.
Hurzeler, meanwhile, will travel to St James’ Park for the first time as a manager without a few players and with some major doubts over a couple of his key men. Joao Pedro, who scored for Watford at St James’ Park back in January 2022, is a doubt for next weekend’s game.
Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Brighton:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.