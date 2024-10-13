Newcastle United v Brighton injury news as 8 out and 7 doubts amid Alexander Isak and Joao Pedro worry: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 13th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST

Both Eddie Howe and Fabian Hurzeler have a number of selection concerns to deal with ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday aiming to extend their good record at St James’ Park against one of their direct European rivals. Brighton, meanwhile, haven’t won on Tyneside since 2020 - a game that was played behind closed doors.

Howe will be hopeful of having key man Alexander Isak back in contention following his recent injury issues. Isak has missed their last three outings with a broken toe and was not called-up to represent Sweden during the international break.

Alongside their main long-term absentees, Kieran Trippier is expected to miss this weekend whilst Callum Wilson, who will hopefully be available for selection in the coming weeks, may also miss out this weekend.

Hurzeler, meanwhile, will travel to St James’ Park for the first time as a manager without a few players and with some major doubts over a couple of his key men. Joao Pedro, who scored for Watford at St James’ Park back in January 2022, is a doubt for next weekend’s game.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Brighton:

Webster picked up a thigh injury just before the international break - one that is expected to keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.

1. Adam Webster - out

1. Adam Webster - out

Webster picked up a thigh injury just before the international break - one that is expected to keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.


The Brazilian suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of Brighton’s games against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Hurzeler has confirmed that he will not feature at St James' Park.

2. Joao Pedro - out

2. Joao Pedro - out

The Brazilian suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of Brighton's games against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Hurzeler has confirmed that he will not feature at St James' Park.


O’Riley was injured just minutes into his Brighton debut and hasn’t been seen in action since. He won’t feature against Newcastle United.

3. Matt O’Riley - out

3. Matt O'Riley - out

O'Riley was injured just minutes into his Brighton debut and hasn't been seen in action since. He won't feature against Newcastle United.


Adingra has missed Brighton’s last two games and is a doubt to feature at St James’ Park.

4. Simon Adingra - doubt

4. Simon Adingra - doubt

Adingra has missed Brighton's last two games and is a doubt to feature at St James' Park.





