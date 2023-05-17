Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion team news: Here is the latest injury news ahead of Thursday night’s match at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle head into the game sitting third in the Premier League table with just three games remaining. While The Magpies are guaranteed to remain third regardless of the result against Brighton, anything less than a win would put a dent in their hopes for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle currently sit a point inside the top four with Thursday night’s match being their game in hand on Liverpool in fifth. Meanwhile, Brighton still have an outside chance of securing a top four finish but will realistically be looking to secure any form of European football for the first time in the club’s history.

The Seagulls head into the game fresh from an impressive 3-0 win over Arsenal to all but end The Gunners’ title hopes. And Newcastle will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a 2-2 draw at Leeds United and 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal in their previous two matches.

Once again Eddie Howe’s side will be without midfielder Sean Longstaff as he continues his recovery from a foot injury. Winger Jacob Murphy is a doubt after being an unused substitute at Leeds due to a groin issue.

“We’re clear on the injury, it’s just how long it takes to heal,” head coach Howe said about Longstaff’s injury. “He made good progress yesterday so let’s see how he feels today. He won’t be involved in this game.”

United also have several players ruled out for the remainder of the season with Matt Ritchie (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (calf) and Emil Krafth (ACL) sidelined along with Ryan Fraser.

Brighton also have a number of injury concerns with six players ruled out of the trip to St James’ Park. Solly March is Brighton’s most recent injury blow after he suffered a hamstring issue in the recent 5-1 defeat against Everton.

Here are the current doubts and outs for Newcastle’s match against Brighton...

1 . Newcastle United: Jacob Murphy - doubt Remained on the bench against Leeds due to a groin injury. Missed training during the week and remains a doubt for Thursday's match.

2 . Brighton: Joel Veltman - doubt Missed Arsenal due to a hamstring issue. Has a chance of a return against Newcastle.

3 . Brighton: Jakub Moder - out Has not played for more than a year due to a serious ACL injury. Won't play again this season.

4 . Brighton: Jeremy Sarmiento - out Currently out with a foot injury as he works to be fit again before the end of the season.